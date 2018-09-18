RTA asks for rider input via online survey_lowres

 

The Regional Transit Authority hasn’t always lived up to its name.

State legislators created the agency in 1979 to serve four metro New Orleans parishes — Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany and St. Bernard – but most of the jurisdictions opted out, leaving the RTA to run buses only in New Orleans and Kenner.

That’s finally starting to change. The RTA is preparing to extend a Tulane Avenue line into Jefferson Parish past the main Ochsner campus. Separately, the RTA and Jefferson Transit debuted a "Regional Ride" daily pass, which allows unlimited rides on both systems.

And now comes word that the agency is negotiating to extend another line across the Orleans Parish border into St. Bernard Parish.

The cross-jurisdiction cooperation makes a lot of sense, given that people work and shop in different parishes. That’s nothing new, but for whatever reason — regional rivalry, or something more sinister — the transit systems haven’t prioritized serving them.

Politicians have also been talking about regionalism for years now. It’s good to see this corner of government finally those words into action.

