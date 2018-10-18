If anyone has a selfish interest in opposing the constitutional amendment that would require jury convictions in Louisiana to be unanimous, it’s the state’s prosecutors. The current system, in which they must convince just 10 of 12 of a defendant’s guilt, objectively makes their job easier than it would be should voters opt for a change next month.
So it speaks volumes that four of Louisiana’s most prominent district attorneys have now endorsed an effort that has attracted extraordinarily strong support from across the political spectrum.
Signing on to the effort are East Baton Rouge Parish’s Hillar Moore III, Jefferson Parish’s Paul Connick, Caddo Parish’s James Stewart Sr. and Lafayette Parish’s Keith Stutes. Together, this group oversees four of the state’s six busiest dockets.
Maybe they’re acting out of conscience, or perhaps they’re reading the writing on the wall. Whatever the reason, their support should offer comfort to law-and-order types in the electorate.
Other high-profile district attorneys, including Orleans Parish’s Leon Cannizzaro, are staying neutral. About the only significant figure to openly oppose the change is Attorney General Jeff Landry, who may have been trying to start a bandwagon effect when he came out against it.
If so, it didn’t work, although eight district attorneys told The Advocate that they oppose the measure. Overall, nine told the paper that they support the measure, and fully half ducked the question.
Still, that’s a big change from the early legislative debate over the issue, back when district attorneys were expected to make a strong push against the amendment. Instead, some thoughtful prosecutors are now casting the question as a matter of fairness, real and perceived.
Moore, for example, admitted that the new system could produce more hung juries but said it’s a risk worth taking.
"We are at critical times between police, prosecutors, courts and our community," Moore said. "Changing the verdict scheme hopefully will restore some trust and legitimacy in our system and take away some of the criticism of our current jury system."