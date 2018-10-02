Sometimes, politicians need a little pressure to come up with good policy.
In the case of Louisiana’s long-fragmented tax collection system, the badly needed nudge came all the way from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Other states have already started collecting mandatory sales tax on online purchases from out-of-state vendors, per a high court ruling last spring in the closely watched South Dakota v. Wayfair case. But Louisiana isn’t there yet.
The problem is that its tax collection system is balkanized, with the state collecting its 4.45 percent share and localities collecting their own, varying rates. The court’s majority cited South Dakota’s consolidated system as a feature that helped sway its ruling in the state’s favor.
To tap into the new revenue stream, the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers is looking into software to help retailers calculate the various amounts owed to various taxing entities. A state streamlining commission is also looking at ways to make collections more uniform, not just to comply with the Wayfair decision but also because it’s just more business friendly.
You’d think being business-friendly would be a worthy goal in itself, but so far, it hasn’t been worthy enough to overcome resistance from all those taxing entities. If this finally changes, it’ll mostly be because money talks.