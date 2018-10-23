There are so many potential candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination that it’s probably easiest to divide them into categories.

There are the elders, people like former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. There are Washington up-and-comers like U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand. There are out-of-the-box non-politicians, including Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti, former Starbucks chair Howard Schultz and even Oprah Winfrey.

Then there are the mayors.

Report: Mitch Landrieu 'most legitimate dark horse' among top Democratic presidential candidates Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu hasn't said that he plans to run, but a recent ranking by The Washington Post of the top Democratic pr…

It’s a long way from any City Hall to the White House, but one former city chief executive who’s gotten some national attention, New Orleans’ Mitch Landrieu, has made the case that mayors are well-qualified.

"The mayors of some American cities are running cities that are bigger than some countries. We run police departments and deal with public safety. We deal with a plethora of issues, and we're on the ground," Landrieu has been quoted saying. "We're very accountable."

But is Landrieu the most likely member of the mayor’s club to go for it? That could depend on what other big names with similar resumes do.

The first to weigh in is likely to be Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who told CNN over the weekend that he’d decide one way or the other by the end of this year. And if the answer turns out to be “no,” chalk Garcetti up as a possible supporter of Landrieu or someone like him.

“I'll make a decision probably in the next couple months, and I do hope whether I do or not that mayors do look at this," he said, noting that mayors "get things done."

"We deal with public safety issues. We have to create jobs, fix education. And I think that voice is really important," Garcetti said.