Lawmakers spent hours upon hours fighting over whether Louisianans should pay four cents or five cents per dollar spent in sales tax, or 4.33 or 4.5 or 4.4 or — finally and officially — 4.45 cents. Yet I highly doubt too many consumers noticed much of a difference when the rate went up a penny in mid-2016 then dropped down half a cent this month, or that they based decisions to buy or not buy on these marginal differences.

The disappearance of the state’s annual sales tax holiday, which customarily happens in the early August back-to-school season, is another matter entirely.

The weekend off from most state sales taxes on most goods — not off cars, importantly, and only off the first $2,500 of other big-ticket items — wasn’t canceled for the next seven years after some long drawn-out policy debate. It was apparently an accident, one that lawmakers didn’t even notice when they rushed to pass the sales tax measure just days before heading off the dreaded fiscal cliff. In fact, one member of the select legislative negotiating team admitted that it was a good two weeks before anyone realized the sales tax holiday wasn’t in the final bill.

But this is one change that people are likely to notice. Shopping the sales tax holiday is a tradition, and the savings are large enough to make a difference. We’re talking $22.50 off a $500 big-screen TV, for example, or $45 off a $1,000 laptop. That’s not pocket change.

Which is why the seven-year drought now enacted into law is unlikely to stand. Lawmakers have finally gone home for a while after 2 ½ years of near constant regular and special sessions, but they’ll be back in the spring, in plenty of time to reinstate the sales tax holiday in time for next August.

That also gives them plenty of time to act before they have to stand for reelection next fall. Which makes restoring this particular tradition one of the easiest voters a lawmaker is likely to take.