When she took office in May, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell inherited not one but many messes at the Sewerage & Water Board, on which the sitting mayor always serves as president. That’s on her predecessor, Mitch Landrieu.
How the board attempts to clean up those messes, though, is squarely on Cantrell. And so far, well, not so good, at least as far as ongoing chaos over billing is concerned.
A new billing system was put in place before Cantrell became mayor, but problems, including rampant claims that customers were dramatically overcharged, have been making headlines ever since.
The day after Cantrell took the oath, board officials said that nearly one in five customers had challenged their bills. In July, agency officials put the blame not on the new software but on their own people, noting that training had been inadequate and employees hadn’t taken to the new system.
“The software works, but only if our employees know how to use it,” S&WB President Pro Tem Tamika Duplessis said at the time. At that point, officials said, there were still 7,000 backlogged billing disputes.
None of these ongoing problems headed off the decision to start cutting off delinquent customers’ water service, a policy the S&WB had suspended last year when the billing problems first arose. Citing a steep drop in revenue and a looming shortfall in operating cash, the agency, which is for all practical purposes controlled by the mayor, announced it would take that extreme step.
And that’s when Cantrell took ownership of the situation.
The announcement drew harsh rebukes and led to news accounts of panicked customers lining up to write big checks, even though some had credible questions over whether they really owed what they were charged.
Some of the harshest rebukes came from the City Council, which argued that the board needed to get its own house in order before coming after customers. The council can’t stop the board from acting, but by questioning the mayor’s move, it can certainly undermine support.
The administration’s apparent response to that has been to accuse council members of “politicizing” the situation, in the words of Cantrell's Chief Financial Officer, Norman White, and to pressure them to stand down. The administration even floated the idea that the Board of Liquidation, City Debt might be forced to impose a rate increase to get the cash flowing again.
Bad idea.
No matter who’s to blame for the billing issues, they exist. And they’ve contributed to a deep and broad mistrust of the agency not just over this, but also over severe drainage shortcomings exposed by last year’s freak August flood.
One result of that flood and subsequent revelations of just how poorly the agency was prepared was that the council decided to step up its oversight role.
And that was the old council. The new one, elected at the same time as Cantrell and including five new members, is just coming off a campaign in which the S&WB’s shortcomings were a major issue. Councilman Joe Giarrusso, the head of the Public Works Committee and the de facto point person on S&WB matters, announced himself as an eager watchdog right off the bat, and his colleagues are right there with him. This week, he pushed back hard on the administration’s accusations.
“The City Council does not go seek issues to politicize,” he said. “This is an issue that the Sewerage & Water Board continues to handle in the wrong manner. We have tried to present many different ways and avenues for the board to address those problems. We are not going to be the scapegoat for problems that we neither created nor control.”
I’m betting most customers don’t need much help in coming around to the council’s view of things.
To borrow Giarrusso’s words, Cantrell didn’t create the problem, but she’s now tasked with controlling how it’s addressed.
She’s not off to a great start.