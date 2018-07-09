As Gov. John Bel Edwards returns from his summer vacation this week, he faces an unfamiliar landscape. Now that lawmakers have finally adopted enough revenue to guarantee that vital services won’t be threatened year in and year out, the budget crisis he inherited no longer leads his priority list.
So the obvious question is, what does?
This is a weird time for a governor to have to hit reset.
Even the longest political honeymoons don’t last 2½ years, and Edwards’ basically ended on his very first day in office when the state House rejected his favored candidate for speaker and embarked on its own, openly oppositional path.
And the next campaign is too soon for everything he does — and everything his potential adversaries do — not to take on political overtones. Edwards intends to run hard for reelection and has retained a strong approval rating, but he’s a Democrat in a conservative state in which many Republican partisans view his election as an aberration. Even with the field of challengers still fluid, the rhetoric is already flying, and the atmosphere contentious.
Tax, budget deal in hand, what's ahead for Gov. Edwards? Push for teacher pay raise, re-election campaign
But it’s not a bad time to take stock.
State finances aside, Edwards has checked off two major items from his campaign wish list.
One, the expansion of Medicaid to give health coverage to nearly a half million Louisianans, mostly the working poor, happened quickly and relatively easily. That’s mainly because Edwards didn’t need to ask the Legislature to approve the move, which former Gov. Bobby Jindal had adamantly refused to make, even though the federal government picks up the vast majority of the cost. This was a no-brainer that even Edwards’ Republican 2015 opponents had endorsed, although not quite so enthusiastically, but getting it done counts as a significant promise kept.
So does the passage of criminal justice reform, which is starting to reverse the trend lines that made Louisiana the nation’s most incarcerated state until recently, when Oklahoma took over that dubious title. Unlike Medicaid expansion, Edwards did need to work with lawmakers from across the political divide to enact the 2017 package. He was joined by partners who never wavered in the face of some irresponsible rhetoric, so there’s plenty of credit to go around. But Edwards did run on the issue and lead the charge, so he definitely gets bragging rights.
The rest of his to-do list from 2015 is looking far less promising. The governor promised to push an incremental increase in the minimum wage and some sort of effort to address pay inequities between women and men. But the Legislature never showed much inclination to go along, and that’s certainly unlikely to change in the one remaining session before lawmakers too face the voters. Same goes for Edwards’ initiatives to reduce the role of student test scores in teacher evaluations and to reinstate some of the tenure protections that were scaled back under Jindal. Assuming Edwards will campaign on these issues the next time, he might want to ask voters to elect more sympathetic representatives and senators as well.
As for his efforts to stabilize the budget, that’s a mixed bag. Edwards got most of the money he wanted to avert cuts to higher education and health care, but lawmakers never even tried to take up true, structurally sound tax reform. Louisiana was too dependent on sales tax before, and it still is now.
So what’s left? Edwards has tipped his hand as to what he hopes to accomplish in the remainder of his first term. At a recent New Orleans Rotary Club luncheon in New Orleans, he made a passionate and data-backed pitch to expand early childhood education. And in an interview with the Advocate’s Tyler Bridges, he talked about pushing for a teacher pay raise.
Those are good ideas that work as campaign fodder as well as actual legislative proposals.
And frankly, the closer we get to the fall of 2019, the harder it will be to tell the difference.