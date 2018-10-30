U.S. Sen. John Kennedy hasn’t yet said that he’ll be a candidate for governor next fall, but some of his fellow Republicans aren’t waiting to line up for him — or against.

First Lane Grigsby, a Baton Rouge businessman and big-time Republican donor, let it be known that he’s not impressed with Kennedy’s brief tenure in Washington. Grigsby told The Advocate’s Mark Ballard that he thinks Louisiana’s junior senator, in office less than two years, isn’t ready for the Governor’s Mansion.

“Louisiana needs leadership, not another politician looking for another lily pad,” said Grigsby, who is backing the only announced Republican challenger to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, fellow contractor Eddie Rispone. “(Kennedy) hasn’t done much yet but appear on Fox News.”

But Grigsby doesn’t speak for the all Republicans. One, state Rep. Jay Morris of Monroe, is already backing Kennedy, according to the USA Today Network’s Greg Hilburn.

A frequent adversary of Edwards, Morris said in an email to constituents that "I think it's important for Sen. Kennedy to know people are ready to help him bring practical, conservative leadership to Louisiana."

He’s the first GOP legislator to publicly weigh in on the race, and for good reason: Kennedy isn’t expected to formally announce his decision until close to his self-imposed deadline of Dec. 1.

Grigsby and Morris are obviously eager to get this thing started, but Kennedy tends to do things on his own schedule. No reason this big decision should be any different.