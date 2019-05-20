Thankfully for millions of people who currently benefit from the law, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s efforts to undo the Affordable Care Act two years ago faltered. So for now, people with pre-existing conditions are still guaranteed coverage at general market rates, pregnancy and mental health and hospitalization are required to be included in most plans, and the half million or so Louisianans on Medicaid expansion have access to preventive care and more expensive follow-up services.
Equally good news is that Cassidy, a physician by trade, is focusing these days on solving one of the health care system's many lingering shortcomings. He’s working to address a frustrating problem that has been amply documented by the press recently: Patients blindsided when they receive bills for using out-of-network services even if they’re at an in-network hospital.
Cassidy has joined with fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a key opponent of Cassidy’s Obamacare repeal efforts, as well as Democrats Michael Bennet of Colorado and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire to back the STOP Surprise Bills Act. President Donald Trump gave the effort a recent plug at the White House, which bodes well for its prospects.
“Patients should be the reason for the care, not an excuse for the bill,” Cassidy argued at a news conference. “The patient should be held harmless.”
And Cassidy should learn a lesson from the bipartisan coalition he’s been able to put together behind the issue: That it’s both better, and far more popular, to fix problems for patients rather than cause new ones.