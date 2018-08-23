I suppose former Tensas Parish Sheriff Jeff Britt could be a great guy.
He’s got lots of people saying he is, anyway, enough to convince the state Board of Pardons to recommend he be pardoned for misspending public money and failing to “adequately provide for the safety and protection” of several inmates in his custody, according to his 1999 guilty plea. Gov. John Bel Edwards was persuaded to grant Britt clemency.
Among Britt's supporters are some of his former colleagues in law enforcement, including the sheriff and district attorney in Concordia Parish, where he now lives. Even the former U.S. attorney who once prosecuted him, Mike Skinner, told The Advocate that “it seems like (Britt has) worked hard to turn his life around and be a good citizen.” (Britt’s guilty plea came in state court after federal charges that he’d beaten two handcuffed inmates and lied to the FBI ended in a hung jury).
And hey, I’m all for giving ex-offenders who’ve done their time — or in this case served probation — a second chance. This is the impulse behind Edwards’ whole criminal-justice reform initiative, as his spokesman Richard Carbo pointed out.
Edwards is so supportive of second chances, apparently, that he not only pardoned Britt. He also appointed him to a state commission overseeing used car dealerships.
And here’s where my sympathy starts to be tested.
It’s one thing to give someone a new start, and Britt has clearly gotten that.
It’s another to put a guy who has admitted under oath that he abused his elected office back into a position of public trust — even one as seemingly minor as an appointment to the Used Motor Vehicle Commission. It just seems as if the standard for giving someone the imprimatur of a government post should be a notch higher.
Particularly for someone like Britt, who can hardly be described as a hard-luck type who never got a break. He was elected sheriff. He managed to come up with $500,000 to pay for his defense. After he pleaded guilty and resigned his post, he got back into business with his old peers, providing candy bars and other goods to prison commissaries.
On top of that, in an interview with The Advocate’s Gordon Russell, he didn’t come off as all that remorseful. He claimed the original state charges against him for financial improprieties were based on a biased legislative auditor report, which found that he couldn’t document $30,000 in expenses billed to the sheriff’s office.
He said he was nearly certain that he would not have been convicted of inmate abuse had he gone through a second federal trial, and insisted that he only acted in self-defense. In the first trial, a deputy testified that Britt had beaten an inmate until he was unconscious, then ordered the deputy to revive him so that Britt could continue the beating.
“If it would have been all that bad, that jury would have found me guilty the first time,” he said. “I testified for eight hours. Not once did I deny anything. I explained every bit of it. I was doing my job.”
At the time, law enforcement officials weren’t so quick to give Britt the benefit of the doubt. Buddy Caldwell, then the Tensas Parish district attorney and later the state attorney general, said in announcing the plea deal that Britt had committed “wholesale abuse of power and abuse of the public trust.”
Tough words that sound pretty fair, given the charges to which Britt admitted.
Yes, it’s been nearly 20 years, so maybe the people who know him can make a case that it’s time to forgive.
Giving Britt a new government role, though? That’s a little too much forgetting for my taste.