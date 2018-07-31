With the first of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort’s trials on charges of bank and tax fraud beginning today in Alexandria, Virginia, news sites are flooded with guides to understanding the case’s key players.

He hasn’t done it, but one person who’d be able to provide some unique insight is former Louisiana U.S. Rep. William Jefferson.

That tough-talking Virginia federal judge, T.S. Ellis? He oversaw Jefferson’s 2009 trial on charges that he used his political office for personal gain, sent him off to prison for 13 years, and later threw out many of the charges after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell’s case called some of his jury instructions into question. Yet even was he gave Jefferson a reprieve, Ellis made it clear what he thought of the longtime New Orleans congressman’s behavior.

"The Supreme Court described Gov. McDonnell’s actions as 'tawdry' and 'distasteful.' Jefferson's actions went well beyond being 'tawdry' and 'distasteful'; they were plainly venal and reflected corrupt intent," Ellis wrote in his order.

Manafort also faces charges in nearby Washington, DC, and there too, he’ll see someone Jefferson would consider a familiar face. Before she became a federal judge, the judge in that case, Amy Berman Jackson, was part of Jefferson’s legal team.

Don’t expect Jackson's background as a defense attorney to make her a pushover, though. She was the one who revoked Manafort’s $10 million bond after new charges of alleged witness tampering were filed.

“This is not middle school,” Jackson said during the court hearing in which she ordered Manafort jailed. “I can’t take away his cellphone.”

And while he likely won’t make an appearance in either of Manafort’s cases, a third major figure from the Jefferson trial also has a piece of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s wider investigation into the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia. Robert Trout, Jefferson’s onetime lead attorney, is representing former campaign and White House communications aide Hope Hicks.

Hicks isn’t on the witness list for the first Manafort trial, but if she were, it probably wouldn’t go too well for the defendant. According to Bloomberg News, Hicks told the House Intelligence Committee in her closed-door testimony that Manafort probably wouldn’t have gotten the campaign job in the first place had he gone through the same level of background checks as others who worked on the campaign