A new state law that could sharply limit access to abortion drew a sharp rebuke recently from a unanimous New Orleans City Council.
One of the resolution’s authors was Council President Helena Moreno, who offered this take: "This dangerous abortion ban will not prevent abortion, but it will trample on women's rights, their agency, and their health care. We do have to prevent unplanned pregnancies — through comprehensive sex education and broad access to birth control, not a heartless ban that doesn't even provide any exceptions for rape or incest."
Yet Moreno said later that she remains “absolutely, 100 percent” behind the reelection bid of the governor who signed the ban into law, fellow Democrat John Bel Edwards, who counted Moreno as a close ally when she served in the state House. They obviously don’t see eye to eye on abortion, she said in an interview, but “he’s done so much for our state” in other areas — topped by his decision to expand Medicaid and provide health care access to hundreds of thousands of Louisianans.
“It would be a shame to lose a Democratic governor when whoever comes instead of him is not going to be better on those issues,” she said.
A newly central question for Edwards is how many of Moreno’s fellow Democrats, particularly the pro-choice ones, agree — and will those who don’t sit on their hands come October.
Viewed one way, Edwards’ decision to sign a bill that would prohibit most abortions after about six weeks — before many women even know they’re pregnant — was foreordained. He campaigned as an abortion opponent in 2015 and has said that he considers this position one key to his success in attracting conservative support in Republican-leaning Louisiana.
Viewed another, it’s a betrayal of his own ideals, as well as of some of his most fervent supporters. In supporting Medicaid expansion and various measures that acknowledge particular burdens faced by women, the theory goes, he’s shown that he understands some of the issues surrounding unwanted pregnancy. And the very harshness of the new law — specifically the lack of exceptions for rape and incest victims — gave him an out, a way to veto the bill and still call himself an abortion opponent. Yet he chose not to take it.
The best he might say to Moreno and others is that the law will not go into effect unless the courts uphold a similar law in Mississippi.
All this is playing out against a national context that’s very different from when Edwards was elected just four years ago. With Brett Kavanaugh having replaced Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion restrictions that never would have passed legal muster before are suddenly in play. Rather than the incremental chipping away of abortion rights we’ve seen in recent years, the very legality of the practice is now an open question.
And while Edwards’ politics haven’t changed, the political landscape in Louisiana too has become a lot more treacherous. His signature on the law authored by Democratic state Sen. John Milkovich of Shreveport probably shores up his support on the right. That’s where his focus has always been, on the theory that Democrats would feel the way Moreno does, that he’s the best they’re going to get in this state.
But now he’s got to worry about the Democrats too — not whether they’ll switch to one of the Republicans challenging him but whether they’ll be so angry that they won’t vote. Another possibility, floated mostly by Republicans, is that a pro-choice Democrat could run and divide his vote.
So far Edwards has responded to this new reality by changing the subject. He signed the law quickly and moved on to other things, and didn’t mention it during his news conference wrapping up the legislative session. A Democratic ally, state Rep. Katrina Jackson, of Monroe, pushed back the voting date on a separate abortion-related constitutional amendment to 2020, a move that’s clearly designed to lower the temperature on the issue in October. The issue will surely keep coming up during the campaign, though, and Edwards is going to have to tread a lot more carefully than before.
Casting himself as anti-abortion and pro-gun but also progressive on many other issues turned out to be a sweet spot for Edwards the last time around.
It’s not so sweet any more.