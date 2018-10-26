Tom Schedler was low-profile, until he wasn’t.

The former secretary of state, who was forced to resign earlier this year after a sexual harassment scandal, ran elections well. He’s a Republican but had the confidence of Democrats, and never used his job to try to push partisan advantage. He was well aware of the risk of cyberattacks on the nation’s voting systems, and put a high priority on security. Indeed, when asked about potential improvements, the nine people running in next month’s special election to replace Schedler generally concede that things are already pretty good.

One lesson from the elections around the country is that Louisiana shouldn’t take that for granted.

The most alarming situation is unfolding in Georgia, where the sitting secretary of state, Republican Brian Kemp, is running for governor, and is plainly using his position to minimize the potential vote of his own Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams. Among the tactics that have drawn widespread condemnation: Kemp’s office has stalled more than 50,000 voter registration applications, including from many African-American voters, for tenuous reasons.

This is the sort of thing that can undermine the public’s faith in the integrity of the vote.

We haven’t had a situation like this, thankfully, and it will be up to Schedler’s replacement to see that we don’t.

Louisiana loves its colorful politicians, but voters should choose their candidate for this job with something else in mind: Sometimes boring is best.