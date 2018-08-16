NO.scaliserotary.081618.001.JPG
Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La), the majority whip who is on the ballot for the mid-term elections despite a difficult recovery from recent attempt on his life, speaks to the New Orleans Rotary Club at Harrah's Hotel in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Scalise speaks in front of a display of the Rotarians Four-Way Test: a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships. The test is: Of the things we think, say or do 1.Is it the TRUTH? 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned? 3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

This is one of those don’t-just-scan-the-headline cautionary tales.

The Hill, a publication that covers Capitol Hill, put out a story this week saying that Republicans favor Steve Scalise for House Speaker now that Paul Ryan is heading for the exits. But before Scalise and his backers crack open the champagne, they should read a little deeper.

The cited poll actually shows that a full two-thirds of the Republican voters interviewed online by Morning Consult for Politico said their first choice is, well, they have no idea.

Stephanie Grace: Scalise not the only Louisiana rep who could end up in Congress's leadership

Scalise trailed far behind at 10 percent, followed closely by Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan at seven and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy at six. That would hardly signal a blow-out, if we were talking about an actual election.

So what does that mean for the Jefferson Parish congressman’s chances, should Republicans manage to withstand an expected blue wave and keep control of the lower chamber?

Probably not much. The jockeying for control would take place behind closed doors, and Scalise could well emerge as the consensus choice of members who think Jordan is too extreme and those who find McCarthy insufficiently ideological.

And all those Republican voters who haven’t made up their minds? Nobody’s going to ask them anyway.

