This is one of those don’t-just-scan-the-headline cautionary tales.
The Hill, a publication that covers Capitol Hill, put out a story this week saying that Republicans favor Steve Scalise for House Speaker now that Paul Ryan is heading for the exits. But before Scalise and his backers crack open the champagne, they should read a little deeper.
The cited poll actually shows that a full two-thirds of the Republican voters interviewed online by Morning Consult for Politico said their first choice is, well, they have no idea.
Scalise trailed far behind at 10 percent, followed closely by Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan at seven and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy at six. That would hardly signal a blow-out, if we were talking about an actual election.
So what does that mean for the Jefferson Parish congressman’s chances, should Republicans manage to withstand an expected blue wave and keep control of the lower chamber?
Probably not much. The jockeying for control would take place behind closed doors, and Scalise could well emerge as the consensus choice of members who think Jordan is too extreme and those who find McCarthy insufficiently ideological.
And all those Republican voters who haven’t made up their minds? Nobody’s going to ask them anyway.