A decade ago, recently elected Gov. Bobby Jindal and a bunch of new legislators who made up the first post-term limits class were still finding their legs. Money was rolling in to state coffers, thanks to recovery spending from monster hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and high oil and gas prices. First over Jindal’s resistance but ultimately with his enthusiastic assent, lawmakers responded by drastically cutting back on state income taxes.
The high lasted a little while longer. But ultimately, there was hell to pay.
The rollback of the Stelly tax increases, part of a complicated, progressive and voter-approved tax swap designed to reduce reliance on sales taxes and lean more on income taxes, should be a case study for anyone looking to learn how to handle — and not handle — unexpected government surpluses.
Back in 2008, lawmakers — including quite a few newly elected Republicans who’d campaigned against the Stelly income tax increase (but didn’t propose restoring its sales tax cuts) — seized on stronger-than-predicted tax revenue to justify a rollback.
But it didn’t stop there. Fueled by talk radio, tax-slashing fever spread, and soon the Legislature was barreling toward eliminating the income tax entirely. It took some closed-door intervention from Jindal, who had yet to succumb to the anti-tax absolutism he’d later embrace, to apply the brakes and just roll back the Stelly increases, a once-outlandish idea that was suddenly the more moderate, responsible choice.
In retrospect, it was neither moderate nor responsible. The revenue bubble inevitably burst, and the lost revenue left state government unable to meet its basic needs. Investment in higher education cratered. Trust funds were raided, one-time money was put toward recurring expenses, gimmicks were devised. By the time Jindal left office in 2016, the overarching issue was how to get government back on predictable footing — a process that took more than two years for the current Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards to finally achieve.
Now, here we are, just short of three months in the new, stable era, and there’s suddenly a surplus again. And some of Edwards’ critics, including many legislative conservatives, are bellyaching that the hard-fought agreement to stabilize revenue through a 9/20 of a cent sales tax hike — or 11/20 cent cut from the emergency temporary fix of two years earlier, depending on your point of view — wasn’t necessary after all.
That’s absurd. It’s the kind of short-term, rose-colored glasses thinking that got us into this long mess in the first place. It doesn’t account for real constraints on how and when the money can be spent. And frankly, it isn’t particularly conservative.
For one thing, the additional $300 million wasn’t officially recognized as of the start of the new budget year; lawmakers and the governor had to work within official projections at the time.
For another, there are wise safeguards put on how surplus money can be used. Ten percent much go toward paying down pension debt, which now clocks in at about $20 billion. A quarter has to go into a “rainy day” fund for use during future lean years. These payments, one would think, would please those who favor a cautious approach toward spending.
The rest can go toward one-time expenses such as construction on infrastructure. Does anyone out there seriously think this isn’t a dire need in this state?
Predictably, Edwards — who had actually voted for the Stelly rollback as a new legislator — trumpeted the development.
"There's no shortage of needs and it's a great day when we can satisfy some of those needs with cash rather than having to borrow money to do that," the governor said last week.
Perhaps less predictably, House Speaker Taylor Barras, a Republican leading a chamber politically dominated by tax skeptics and another vote for the 2008 cut, reacted with cautious optimism rather than ideologically tinged outrage.
Barras said he’s not sure he agrees with Edwards’ take that the surplus is a sign of a strengthening economy, but he backed up the governor’s contention that the possibility of extra money could not have figured into the recent tax debate. As for the larger meaning, he offered a careful assessment.
“We want to see if this establishes a trend as well,” Barras told The Associated Press’s Melinda Deslatte. “If it’s a good economic trend, that’s really good news.”
Yes, it is. Even if it reflects well on the governor in an election year.