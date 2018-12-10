NO.airport.042618.0009
It’s pretty complicated trying to keep track of all the Democrats who may or may not be running for president against Donald Trump in 2020. So here’s one handy tip: The Landrieu watch begins with the Biden watch.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has said that his first choice for the Democratic nomination is former Vice President Joe Biden.

His preference, he said in an interview earlier this year, would be someone with “great experience” who can “restore America’s stature from Day One.”

“I would like somebody that knows exactly what they’re doing because they’ve done that before, that can stabilize and just rebalance the country for three, four years,” he said.

The clear implication here is that, if Biden’s in, Landrieu’s out.

It now seems as if Biden’s getting close to making that decision. At a recent stop on his book tour, the ex-Veep kind of echoed Landrieu’s assessment.

"I'll be as straight with you as I can. I think I'm the most qualified person in the country to be president," Biden said. "I've been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right, but I know a great deal about it."

For the record, Biden also acknowledged some potential negatives, including his age and his tendency to speak his mind.

"I am a gaffe machine, but my God, what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can't tell the truth," he said.

As for a timeline, Biden said he expects to make his decision in six weeks to two months.

So maybe check back with Landrieu after that.

