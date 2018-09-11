When Marty Bahamonde talks, people ought to listen.
Bahamonde was FEMA's man in New Orleans — yes, the only one, according to multiple press accounts — and at times he seemed to be the only federal official who really knew what was going on during and just after Hurricane Katrina. He warned of deteriorating conditions at the Superdome even before the storm made landfall. The morning of August 29, 2005, he was the first to alert then-boss Michael Brown and other top officials of the “worst possible news,” that the 17th Street Canal had been breached. Eight hours later, he called Brown to tell him that 80 percent of the city was under water, that 20,000 people were at the downtown domed stadium with little food or water, and that thousands were stranded on roofs and balconies in need of rescue.
"FEMA headquarters knew at 11 o'clock. Mike Brown knew at 7 o'clock. Most of FEMA's operational staff knew by 9 o'clock that evening. I don't know where that information went," Bahamonde testified before a U.S. Senate committee two months afterwards. Despite his urgent pleas, it was days before the feds mobilized in force.
In 25 years @fema i have never seen a situation like this before. If you are in any of those paths, it is time to prepare yourself. pic.twitter.com/7XT3hYot6O— Marty Bahamonde (@MartyJBahamonde) September 9, 2018
This week, Bahamonde, now director of disaster operations for FEMA’s Office of External Affairs, took to Twitter to post a map of the alarmingly active tropics, both in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
“In 25 years @fema i have never seen a situation like this before. If you are in any of those paths, it is time to prepare yourself” he wrote.
Strong words from a man who knows all too well what can occur when government doesn’t prepare itself.