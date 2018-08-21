Let’s hope Ghassan Korban has himself a non-refundable ticket to New Orleans. The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans needs some full-time, steady leadership, stat.
Korban, a longtime government executive in Milwaukee, is New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s choice to head the troubled agency, and he’s due to start work in two weeks. Until Monday, that would have made him the organization’s fifth leader in just over a year. Now that Cantrell is relieving interim director Jade Brown Russell of her duties and brought in retired Coast Guard Rear Adm. David Callahan until Labor Day, he’ll be the sixth.
Cantrell didn’t say exactly why she was removing Russell and three deputy directors, but it appeared to have something to do with hefty pay raises awarded to top managers, even as the board is claiming to be in dire financial straits and shutting off water service to some customers who haven’t paid. The shut-offs are coming despite the fact that the board has admitted to significant problems with its new billing system. And all of this is happening to an agency that’s also charged with preventing a replay of the August, 2017 freak flood, which revealed shocking shortcomings in the city’s drainage system.
If Korban’s walking into a management morass, he’s also about to wade into some increasingly messy politics.
Cantrell’s Monday morning press conference highlighted tension between the mayor, who is the state-created water board’s president, and the City Council, which has limited oversight authority. It came as the council’s Public Works Committee was holding a meeting focused on the water board in the same building -- and during a stretch in which the council has been positioning itself as a watchdog, and the mayor has accused members of being political by, among other things, demanding that the shut-offs stop.
Monday, Cantrell didn’t let the council know what she was up to and invite members to stand with her. Instead, they got late word that nobody from the S&WB would show up to their meeting, and learned the news along with the public.
Cantrell said she was hoping to eliminate distractions, and make sure that the table is set for Korban to “hit the ground running” when he arrives.
He’ll certainly have to do that. But clearly, he’ll also have to watch his step.