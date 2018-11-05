Attorney General Jeff Landry has something of an m.o.: Throw out some position on some red meat issue and see if it sticks.

One stance that didn’t stick was his initial criticism of Tuesday’s major ballot question in Louisiana, whether the state should require criminal convictions to be based on unanimous jury decisions.

Landry started off as an outlier on an issue that has drawn support from an astonishing array of political players, from the far left end of the spectrum to the far right. A spokesman explained his position this way: Landry believes “the non-unanimous jury law has a positive effect on the criminal justice system in Louisiana. We believe it makes for quicker and easier administration of the system.”

More recently, as basically nobody of any note lined up behind him, Landry moved into the “no comment” column, according to his office.

His newfound neutrality puts him in line with some of the state’s prominent district attorneys, people like Orleans Parish’s Leon Cannizzaro, who also benefit from the law because it lowers the bar on securing convictions. Others, such as East Baton Rouge’s Hillar Moore and Jefferson’s Paul Connick, have endorsed Amendment 2.

There’s a muscular and well-funded campaign aimed at promoting the “yes” position, and Landry’s quiet shift removes the possibility that there will be any sort of campaign opposing the measure Tuesday.

None of that will matter, of course, once the polls open and voters finally have their say.