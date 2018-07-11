U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said he had some tough words for the Russian officials during an all-GOP July 4 week congressional visit in advance of President Donald Trump’s hugely controversial meeting with Vladimir Putin.
"I went (to Russia) to ... deliver a message ... to the foreign minister, to the speaker of the house, and to a number of their senators," Kennedy told CNN. The message was "stop screwing with American elections ... get out of eastern Ukraine and let them self-determine ... get out of Crimea and let Crimea self-determine ... stop screwing around in Syria and help us settle the mess. And ... do not allow Iran to get a foothold in southern Syria, because if you do that, there's going to be another war that Israel's not going to stand for."
He also called the meeting "damn frank, very, very, very, frank, no holds barred," according to the Washington Post.
Okay, who knows? Maybe they’ll listen, if Kennedy really came off the way he said he did. We’ve only got his word to take, and reports from the Russian side suggested his counterparts weren’t exactly cowed.
Regardless, if Kennedy feels as strongly as he does, he might want to aim some of that typically flashy rhetoric closer to home.
He and other senators can ask Moscow to behave well, and they can threaten, and they can keep supporting sanctions. The most important thing they can do, though, it to make sure their own government is taking Russia’s bad behavior seriously, and doing everything possible to make sure the U.S.’s election apparatus is protected and its foreign policy reflects the values he so forcefully espoused.
That hasn’t exactly been Congress’s top priority, and it certainly hasn’t been a priority in an administration headed by a president who relentlessly downplays evidence of election interference and somehow can’t stop cozying up to Putin. Kennedy has talked tough before, but he’s also echoed Donald Trump’s call for special counsel Robert Mueller to hurry up and end his investigation, which is centered on figuring out the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 election. So which is it? Is it important to get to the bottom of things, or not?
Here’s one thing we should know about Kennedy by now: When he comes down on someone, he comes down hard, but he also picks his targets carefully. If Kennedy ever starts asking those "damn frank" questions of the Trump administration, then we’ll know he’s really serious.