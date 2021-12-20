There’s no sugarcoating the tribulations that Louisiana endured in 2021. And in his final scheduled appearance last week before the reporters who cover state government, Gov. John Bel Edwards didn’t try.
Instead he laid out a list of plagues that’s painful and familiar by now. Hurricane Ida over the summer. The slow and frustrating recovery from last year’s catastrophic storms, primarily Laura and Delta. And a pandemic that’s about to enter its third calendar year.
“It seems to me, and to many Louisianans, that these challenges have been continuous, they have been numerous, and quite frankly they’ve been overwhelming, and to some degree exhausting,” Edwards said. “And our people are understandably tired.”
We can’t argue with that. And yet we also share the optimism for 2022 that Edwards managed to project.
There’s finally some federal money to house storm victims, he said — not nearly enough, but a down payment on the immense need and hope for additional aid in the coming year.
There’s also money to tackle some long-standing problems. Edwards talked of expanding broadband using unspent pandemic aid plus proceeds of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed, and that Edwards called one of the tough year’s bright spots. Louisiana should get $100 million for the work at first, and perhaps “several multiples” of that once the FCC completes its maps.
“We are well on our way to eliminating the digital divide that has plagued our state for too long,” he predicted.
Also on tap, using both pandemic recovery and infrastructure funding, are upgrades to decrepit water and sewer systems, and roads.
Like the governor, we’re encouraged that he and Republican legislative leaders finished 2021 by ending their battle over state contributions to Caesars Superdome improvements that position the Saints to stay in New Orleans for decades to come. It’s the right choice for Louisiana, and also a hopeful sign that the toxic partisanship of Washington hasn’t entirely infiltrated Baton Rouge.
In fact, at the news conference the Democratic governor declared his relationship with House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez “great,” even though 2021 marked the first time the Legislature tried — and failed — to override some of a governor’s vetoes. Edwards declared their periodic scuffles the result of poor communication more than partisan warfare. We have our doubts but certainly hope that’s the case, and that it continues to be in the new year.
But the governor has no illusions about his relationship with Attorney General Jeff Landry, who last week sued over Edwards’ decision to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of required shots for students.
Thursday, Edwards patiently explained that as of now the requirement would only apply to those 16 and older, and that parents can opt their children out, just as they can with other vaccines. He said he’s not surprised at the legal challenge but confident that his sensible and legally sound decision will stand.
The suit is the latest salvo from politicians pushing ill-informed vaccine skepticism, which is clearly an ongoing frustration for Edwards.
How great would it be, he wondered aloud, “if the people who have spent so much time, effort and energy trying to undermine confidence in the public in vaccines, how great it would have been had they put forth that same time, effort and energy into promoting the vaccinations?”
Pretty great, we’d have to agree. Perhaps they’ll finally come to their senses in 2022.