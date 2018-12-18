Don’t look now, but Medicaid expansion could be a big issue in the next governor’s race. Just like last time.

Well, not exactly like last time. In 2015, every major candidate, Democrat and Republican, promised to reverse outgoing Gov. Bobby Jindal’s refusal to enact this portion of the Affordable Care Act. At stake was health coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-wage Louisiana workers, with a minimum of 90 percent of the cost picked up by the federal government. Democrat John Bel Edwards was the most enthusiastic of the bunch, and set the wheels in motion as soon as he took office. Today, 481,500 Louisianans have insurance under the program.

But this settled matter suddenly became unsettled Friday night, when a Texas federal judge threw out the entire health care law, Medicaid expansion included. Among the plaintiffs in the case was Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who joined officials from 19 other states over Edwards’ strenuous objections.

Medicaid expansion wasn’t even the suit’s real target. The legal action centered on other, equally or even more popular provisions such as guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions at reasonable rates. But Judge Reed O’Connor saw fit to not just rule on that matter but to declare the whole ball of wax unconstitutional.

The status quo will remain until the case works its way through the appeal process, which could take several years. In the meantime, all sorts of health care questions are back in play. And that means they’ll likely come up during next year’s gubernatorial campaign.

We all know where Edwards stands on Medicaid expansion, but opponents Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone will now be asked as well. Moreover, all three probably need to come up with some sort of proposal to deal with the program’s unlikely but possible loss.

This will be tricky. Nobody knows what Congress would do, and what options states would even have.

But we do know this much: If Landry and his fellow plaintiffs manage to convince the appeals court and even the U.S. Supreme Court they’re right, it will be a big problem for Louisiana’s governor – whoever that might be.