When politicians reach for pop-culture references, they’re generally attempting to appear hip, cool, now.
If that’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s goal, he could use some updated material.
Since he went to Washington last year, Kennedy has been throwing movie and television references around with abandon. He’s said he wants Supreme Court justices who channel both Socrates and Dirty Harry. When he tries to normalize the latest bizarre episode in President Donald Trump’s Washington, he says that nobody called anyone an ignorant slut. He referred to former CIA director John Brennan, a brutal critic of the president, as a butthead. He’s argued that watching “My Cousin Vinny” doesn’t exactly count as a qualification for federal judge.
For perspective, the first “Dirty Harry” movie came out in 1971. The “ignorant slut” bit is from the early days of "Saturday Night Live," and not particularly politically correct out of comedic context. If Kennedy’s reference to John Brennan was mean to invoke the cartoon about two delinquent teens, well, “Beavis and Butt-head,” had its heyday in the 1990s. “My Cousin Vinny” came out in 1992, although I caught it again recently and it still holds up.
This week, Kennedy reached for two more classics when he asked U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh whether he had been was more of a John-Boy Walton type or a Ferris Bueller type.
Here too Kennedy was reaching far back. Matthew Broderick, who portrayed a carefree high school truant in the 1986 comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” is 56 and has long-since graduated into grownup roles. Richard Thomas, the actor who played the earnest, baby-faced son on “The Waltons,” is now eligible for Social Security.
For his part, Kavanaugh seems so set on dodging questions that he didn’t even offer a straight answer to Kennedy’s light-hearted, friendly query. Not that it would have made any difference. Kennedy will surely vote the party line, as will everyone else on the Judiciary Committee.
This is the underlying dynamic surrounding a presidential nominee who could well determine the president’s own fate should all the allegations surrounding him reach the high court, so there’s much more to be distressed about than one attention-seeking senator’s schtick.
Kennedy’s references may be dated, but his unserious approach to the matter at hand fits right in.