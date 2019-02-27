Most Republicans in Congress are going along with President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, which he issued after lawmakers refused to give him as much money as he wanted for the border wall that he used to insist Mexico would pay for. Just a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle to join Democrats in voting to block the measure earlier this week.

This despite overwhelming evidence that illegal border crossings are down and that most drugs arrive through ports of entry, despite the insistence by legions of experienced officials that the emergency declaration is inappropriate, and despite Trump’s own public admission that he didn’t need to do this.

Some of these members are keeping quiet, clearly hoping not to pick up too much taint. Others are all in.

Put several members from Louisiana in the latter category.

Here’s Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, who is also a candidate in this year’s governor race: “The situation on the border is absolutely a national emergency. Today's vote to block the emergency declaration was just the latest Democratic effort to deny critical resources that we need to secure our border.”

The part that Abraham left out is that Republicans controlled both the House and Senate for two years and could have provided those “critical resources” at any time. They didn’t.

Then there’s the local guy on the leadership team, Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish.

Scalise, now the House Minority Whip, said this about the current House Speaker: "And for Nancy Pelosi to say that this is not a crisis is completely denying the reality of what's happening at our border."

But here’s the rub: Pelosi’s only been speaker since January. Scalise was part of the majority leadership for the prior two years —again, a period in which Congress could have given in to Trump’s demand, but didn’t. The clear takeaway is that Former House Speaker Paul Ryan also didn’t consider building the wall particularly urgent, let alone an emergency.

Yet somehow I don’t remember Scalise castigating Ryan in public for it.

Hmm. Wonder why.