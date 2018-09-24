When the U.S. Supreme Court OK'd sports betting across the land earlier this year, one outcome was already in the cards: Just as with the establishment of casino gambling itself, Louisiana would lose out to nearby Mississippi.
Mississippi anticipated the legal change, and had already approved this new form of gambling in its casinos by the time the court ruled in May. Louisiana did not, despite a bill to do just that by state Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie. At this point, the earliest it can is next spring, assuming Gov. John Bel Edwards isn’t about to call yet another special legislative session for just this purpose.
Sharp increase in Mississippi casino revenue in August thanks to sports betting; September expected to be even higher
Results from August show that it was a bad move. State figures show gamblers in Mississippi lost $13 million more last month than in August 2017. Just $645,000 of losses were on sports wagers, suggesting that the new option may be attracting more people overall, which also means more money from hotel stays, meals and entertainment.
And all that happened before football season, when things are really likely to kick up. State officials expect wagers of between $25 and $30 million on sports during September. You have to believe that at least some of that money would be spent at Louisiana casinos, if customers had the option.
The season may still be young, but on this front, it’s not too early to invoke the old refrain: “Wait till next year.”