Maybe it’s because Arkansas borders Ralph Abraham’s northeast Louisiana congressional district. Maybe he’s a real, genuine fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Or maybe the GOP gubernatorial candidate is just planning ahead.
Whatever his thinking, Abraham took the opportunity of the controversial outgoing White House press secretary’s departure announcement to throw his support behind her gubernatorial bid.
Now, it’s not entirely clear there will be a gubernatorial bid. But current governor Asa Hutchinson cannot run for a third term in 2022, Sanders’ father Mike Huckabee was once governor, and her boss, President Donald Trump, tweeted out that he hopes she runs.
That was enough for Abraham, one of two Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards this fall, to preemptively welcome her to the club.
Of course, reviews of Sanders’ tenure, are, to be generous, mixed. She ended regular White House briefings for the press. She admitted under oath to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators that she fabricated a claim that she’d been contacted by “countless” FBI employees who were happy to see Trump fire former director James Comey. A scathing assessment of her tenure by Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan carries the headline, “Sarah Sanders was the disdainful Queen of Gaslighting.”
Abraham, not surprisingly, begs to differ.
“Job well done, Sarah,” he wrote on Facebook. “President Donald J. Trump is right, Sarah Huckabee Sanders would make an outstanding Governor of Arkansas. I would love to work with her if elected as your next Governor of Louisiana.”