Elizabeth Warren is in. Amy Klobuchar says she’s close to a decision. Sherrod Brown is openly discussing the possibility. And these three U.S. Senators, from Massachusetts, Minnesota and Ohio, respectively, are just the tip of what could be a very big iceberg.
With the 2018 mid-terms behind us and President Donald Trump facing more and more crises of his own making, Democrats are eager to get the 2020 election started. As the new year dawned, long lists of possible candidates started appearing all over the place, and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu made many of them. Unlike Warren, Klobuchar, Brown and the others, though, he’s not doing much talking himself, at least where anyone can hear him.
It may seem as if Landrieu has all the time in the world, but that’s deceiving. While Election Day is still nearly two years off, the Democratic caucuses and primaries start less than 13 months from now. Rather than a year off from politics, 2019 will be marked by a whole lot of hiring, organizing, debating and campaigning in anticipation.
Landrieu has said that he’ll wait to see what another party bigwig, former Vice President Joe Biden does before he makes his own decision. The current flurry of activity suggests they shouldn’t wait too long. This race isn’t going to wait around for anyone.