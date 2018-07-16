It’s way too early to handicap this fall’s special election for secretary of state, but by the time qualifying closes this week, one candidate will be able to claim a major victory just by making it to the starting line.

A year ago, State Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, was all set to embark on her first statewide campaign for treasurer, but a breast cancer diagnosis right before qualifying derailed those plans. So instead of pursuing higher office, she focused her energy on getting through chemo and surgery, and getting well.

By the time the Legislature embarked on this year’s marathon schedule, Stokes had been declared cancer free. And she spent the legislative season right back in the mix, sponsoring successful legislation to give patients access to more advanced mammogram technology and follow-up screening, and fighting — usually against fellow Republicans — to solve the state’s fiscal cliff.

Last week, as she once again prepared to qualify for statewide office, Stokes joyfully tweeted out the news that her new lab results are in and she remains free of cancer.

This is not a pitch for any sort of sympathy vote. Stokes is expected to face fellow Republicans Rick Edmonds, a current state House member from Baton Rouge, and A.G. Crowe, a former state senator from Pearl River. Also expected to sign up is Renee Fontenot Free, a Democrat and a longtime official in several state agencies, and perhaps others will join them. Voters, as always, should focus on the candidates’ ideas merits.

But hopefully they’ll all at least agree that it’s great to see Stokes out on the campaign trail, where she belongs.