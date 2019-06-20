As much as any politician forced out of office due to inappropriate personal behavior, former Secretary of State Tom Schedler still had a reputation he hoped to uphold.
His alleged offense, a pattern of sexual harassment of a female employee that could fairly be described as stalking, made his desire to finish out his term at the height of the #MeToo movement impossible. So did Schedler’s own defense, that he and the woman were engaged in a consensual relationship, which would be problematic even if she backed him up — which she most definitely did not.
But even some who pushed Schedler toward the door last year still had kind things to say about how he ran his office and the state’s elections, and about his professionalism, transparency and bipartisanship.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, a fellow Republican and among the first to call for him to resign, issued a statement at the time that was more sorrowful than triumphant.
“It is very sad to read charges about someone I've known for years and consider a friend. His admission of an inappropriate relationship with a state worker that reported to him is indefensible,” she said. "Sadly, I've reached the conclusion that Secretary Schedler can no longer be an effective leader or role model for our state. In the coming days, I hope he too will reach the same conclusion and consider stepping down."
And this is what one of Hewitt’s Democratic colleagues, state Sen. Regina Barrow of Baton Rouge, had to say: “I always thought he was a little head and shoulders above. I would have expected it from other folks but not him.”
At first, Schedler tried to use what was left of that good will to defy calls for him to resign. He agreed not to run for reelection, but argued that he was just too central to the important work of his office for the state to lose his services.
That was his first mistake in damage control. Rather than conceding the obvious — that his problems were entirely rooted in his own bad behavior towards an employee — he made it all about him. He was the indispensable one (which, in comparison, made the woman who sued him disposable). He was the one who was would prove his courage by standing up to the naysayers, who declared that “Tom Schedler is not a coward" and said he would not walk away “with my tail between my legs,” even though he didn’t have the guts in that moment to take journalists’ questions. He was the one who would decide whether he stayed or went — based on what’s best for his constituents, he basically argued, not for Tom Schedler.
Sure.
None of it flew, and soon after that defiant press conference, Schedler was out. The state would go on to settle a lawsuit by his accuser, with taxpayers picking up the bulk of the cost. At this point, you’d think Schedler would have gotten the message and faded away.
But it seems the loss of his good name has instead emboldened him. Rather than being thankful that state law at the time called for his costs to be mostly covered, Schedler filed his own lawsuit aiming to recoup the small portion of the settlement he paid and the money he spent on his own lawyers.
Schedler personally paid $18,425 of the $167,500 that the woman received. His suit seeks repayment of that sum, plus $14,308 in costs and attorney fees. His argument is that the state did not fully satisfy its obligation to legally defend him as an individual, as opposed to in official capacity.
“The Attorney General...did provide a defense that was appropriate under the circumstances,” the state’s attorney, Davis “Pepper” Allgood, responded. “This resulted in a settlement that was highly favorable to Mr. Schedler, to which Mr. Schedler freely agreed.”
It was, and he did.
And the fact that Schedler’s willing to torpedo what’s left of that once-enviable reputation for a few bucks makes you wonder whether that integrity and professionalism he once espoused really mattered to him in the first place.