Some prominent Louisiana Republicans think they have a winning strategy for the 2019 governor’s election: Make the contest a referendum on Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
That’s the implication behind the arguments they made to The Advocate’s Gordon Russell for his recent story on the shape of the still-developing race.
Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has spent much of his tenure picking ideologically loaded fights with the governor, thinks it’s the way to go. He wants the party to unite behind one strong opponent, and keep the focus on Edwards’ record and affiliation. If nobody else steps up, Landry said he’ll throw his hat in the ring.
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise thinks so, too. Scalise, who many believe would be the strongest challenger, has said in no uncertain terms that he won’t qualify, whether or not Republicans keep control of the House. But he said that “Jeff’s assessment has got a lot of merit to it. ... If we can get behind one candidate, it gives us a much better chance of winning.”
That’s certainly a key lesson from Edwards’ 2015 victory.
The sole Democrat running against three well-known Republicans, Edwards had the luxury of sitting back and letting David Vitter, Jay Dardenne and Scott Angelle battle among themselves for the right to presumably beat Edwards in the runoff.
Vitter, a U.S. senator who’d never before lost an election, emerged on top, but only after an intramural fight so ugly that Angelle refused to support him. Dardenne, then the lieutenant governor, took the extraordinary step of endorsing Edwards and later joining his administration. The move helped solidify Edwards’ reputation as someone who’d govern from the center, and the state representative from tiny Amite cruised to victory without anyone much laying a glove on him.
But if things could be different on the Republican side next time around, they will be for Edwards too.
As an incumbent who’s maintained strong approval ratings despite the state’s Republican leanings, he should be ready for a head-to-head fight.
He’ll have money, $5 million in the bank as of the end of last year and surely more by now.
And he’s got a record that doesn’t seem to have alienated too many of the Louisianans who backed him in the first place. His decision to expand Medicaid availability and to pursue criminal justice reforms, both promises he made in 2015, have for the most part gone over well. Medicaid expansion has provided access to health care for many working poor Louisianans and helped shore up the state’s public/private hospital partnerships. Prison reform has attracted criticism, but also strong support from many key conservative politicians and interest groups.
Edwards did propose raising sales taxes to stabilize the budget, but he did so with the help of a resistant but ultimately willing Republican-majority Legislature. His big upcoming priority, a modest teacher pay raise, seems to have pretty broad support.
And the governor has gotten generally high marks for handling disasters and working with the Republican Trump administration, so much so that he’s been a regular visitor to the White House.
There’s plenty to criticize, as always, but it’s not clear at this point which complaints might stick.
Along with Landry, one of the loudest complainers has been another potential challenger, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Landry’s current stance amounts to something of a challenge to Kennedy: If you don’t want to run, the message seems to be, then let someone else start building some momentum.
Kennedy said he’s not interested in following Landry’s or anyone else’s schedule.
“If I decide to run, I’ll run. I don’t care who else is in the race,” said Kennedy, who acknowledged he is seriously considering a bid. “It may not be on the time schedule everyone else would like, but if I decide to run, I’m gonna run.”
He also cautioned against an impulse to run “the last race,” and on that, he probably has a point.
Surely Edwards isn’t going to.