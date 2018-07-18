Some of Louisiana’s Republican members of Congress have been kind of squirrely ever since President Donald Trump openly questioned the evidence gathered by American intelligence agencies about Russian interference in the 2016 election while appearing alongside President Vladimir Putin. His comments caused so much alarm that Trump later tried, unconvincingly, to walk at least one of them back.

But one famous Louisiana Republican had no qualms.

David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader who briefly served in the Louisiana House, made a too-close-for-comfort run for governor, spent time in Russia and seems to pop his head up at Trump’s worst moments, went on Twitter and declared himself delighted.

“Bravo Trump! Bravo Russia! Bravo to all the true American Patriots who put America first and Peace and Justice first before the Zionist Deep Evil State ruling American Media and Politics. Russia has values America once had and America the values that Communist Russia had!” he wrote in one of several tweets.

Now who cares? Hopefully not many people. But while Duke long ago lost his political relevance, his support is a useful indicator.

I said this after the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” fiasco, and I’ll say it again now: If Duke’s on one side, the country and its president belong on the other.

And I’ll add this addendum: If whatever you’re doing causes Duke to rejoice, then stop. Just stop.