Just about a year after now-New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's runoff opponent for the job accused her of improperly using her city credit card, the matter is now settled. Attorney General Jeff Landry announced this week that his investigation has ended with no charges filed. Everyone now gets to move on with their lives.
But first, it’s worth taking one more look back at an episode in the city’s political history in which, frankly, nobody looked good.
The whole ruckus started last October, when Cantrell’s runoff opponent, Desiree Charbonnet, publicized opposition research showing that Cantrell, then a member of the New Orleans City Council, had made some questionable charges on her council credit card. She didn’t spend beyond her allotment, but she did make some purchases that raised questions over documentation and official purpose. Moreover, as she was putting her campaign together, Cantrell reimbursed the city some $9,000.
That was enough for Charbonnet’s campaign to trumpet the message that some of Cantrell’s spending could be criminal, and that her reimbursement amounted to a sign of guilt rather than an effort clean up sloppiness and make sure there were no personal expenses in there. Raising questions over an opponent’s spending is pretty typical in a campaign, though the tone pushed the attacks beyond all proportion.
But that was just the start.
What really stunk were the actions of two major law enforcement officials, starting with Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, a Charbonnet supporter. His office received an anonymous complaint dated before the Charbonnet attack went public — think about that — then made a big deal of recusing itself from investigating what it made sure everyone knew was a “criminal complaint.” This basically ensured that the damning phrase appeared prominently in news reports despite the fact that there had been no actual investigation.
Cannizzaro’s recusal sent the matter to Attorney General Jeff Landry, who made a major show of pushing an investigation forward even as the state legislative auditor’s office was starting to take a look at all City Council spending. Generally, prosecutors wait for that office to do its work before launching a criminal probe. Yet Landry at first plowed ahead, issuing subpoenas and demanding that all the criminal judges in New Orleans step aside, before he finally stood down and let the auditors do their job.
And indeed, the legislative auditor’s report found no basis for pursuing Cantrell in court. It did find weak documentation and some questionable spending among all council members, but the report argued that it would be “unfair” to single out Cantrell solely based on the fact that she reimbursed some charges, given the council’s “lack of policies, procedures, and records.”
Once that happened, Landry’s decision to drop the matter was inevitable.
Let’s be clear: Cantrell is legally exonerated, but she doesn’t emerge undamaged, and nor does the City Council on which she one served. Both should now focus on putting better controls on public spending in place. The newly elected council has already done so.
But they don’t look nearly as bad as the people who pushed the case. Charbonnet’s attack was fair game, but the stress on likely criminality drifted into “lock her up” territory. In an attempt to gin up voter outrage, she crossed the line. And Cannizzaro and Landry used their official offices to pursue what sure came off as a political agenda, which is pretty dangerous business.
In the end, nobody’s going to trial, and rightfully so. But everyone involved can do better.
Next time, hopefully, they will.