Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long was supposed to be one of the good ones.

I admit (and I wrote at the time) that I favored Paul Rainwater for the job. The former Louisiana Recovery Authority head and later Jindal administration official has lots of on-the-ground experience dealing with disasters and their bureaucratically messy aftermath. But Long, who’d once headed emergency operations in Alabama and has also worked for the agency he now heads, checked off many of the same boxes.

On paper, he was more of a Craig Fugate, the former Florida disaster management official who headed the agency under President Barack Obama, than a Michael Brown, the infamous Katrina-era FEMA chief whose biggest job before joining President George W. Bush’s administration was overseeing judges at Arabian horse shows. And compared to the amateurs in their assigned fields who populate much of President Donald Trump’s administration, he seemed to really know his stuff. Americans who would suffer at some point from disaster, not just in the frequently struck Gulf Coast, seemed to be in good hands.

Turns out, they weren’t. Nor were taxpayer dollars.

A new report by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general found that Long used government vehicles and employees on 40 — yes, 40 — personal trips, despite having been warned that the habit was improper. Many of those trips were to North Carolina, where his family lives. One was a family vacation in Hawaii.

Aides traveled to North Carolina 25 times despite a lack of official business there, stayed at hotels at taxpayer expense and wracked up overtime or comp time. The Hawaii trip had an official component but also coincided with his kids’ school vacation, investigators found. While the Longs were there, a staffer ferried the family to tourist attractions.

In all, Long spent $94,000 for staff salaries, $55,000 for travel expenses and $2,000 for vehicle maintenance, investigators wrote.

Perhaps the most stunning aspect to this story is that the inspector general put such a high-ranking official under secret surveillance for five months. Or maybe the most shocking part is that Long, who has agreed to repay the government for the improper expenses, is being allowed to remain on the job, despite initial word that the report was being referred to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

That referral may have stemmed from another point of concern over what’s going on at FEMA, an apparently toxic relationship between Long and his boss, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. In addition to clashes over travel, The Washington Post has documented personal friction between the two over chain-of-command issues, not unlike the tension between Brown and his boss Michael Chertoff, which had real consequences on the ground in Katrina’s immediate aftermath.

Things reportedly got so bad that Long talked about quitting even as Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas last month, before everyone managed to dial things back.

Neither interpersonal battles nor excessive taxpayer-funded travel are limited to Homeland Security, of course. The Trump administration is notoriously backbiting, and numerous other top officials have had similar spending scandals. Topping the list is former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, whose use of charter planes for official travel caused him to lose his job. Others include former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who also mixed business and pleasure on an official trip, as well as former Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

One theory behind why this is so common is that the administration officials who don’t come from extreme private wealth are struggling to keep up with the many who do. Makes as much sense as anything else.

That doesn’t make Long’s behavior any less disappointing. He, even more than his less experienced colleagues, should know that any dysfunction in the agency can have devastating consequences. It’s not like it hasn’t happened before.