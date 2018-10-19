Many people have made strong arguments for eliminating Louisiana’s nearly unique law allowing criminal convictions by non-unanimous juries, but a judge in Sabine Parish has now offered the most powerful case yet: The law doesn’t pass constitutional muster.

In truth, the concerns that Judge Stephen Beasley voiced in his ruling vacating an 11-1 conviction weren’t new.

Beasley ruled that the law, which was written with racist intent, perpetuates racial disparities in outcomes to this day. In the case before him, an African-American defendant was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in which the only black member was a holdout. Prosecutors had previously struck three other African-American potential jurors, which the judge also found improper.

Beasley’s framing of the problem as a violation of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection for all under the law, certainly bolsters the case for approving a state constitutional amendment to require unanimous juries when voters go to the polls next month.

Of course, compliance with the U.S. Constitution isn’t an argument that always works on Louisiana legislators, who have been known to keep unconstitutional measures on the books — including, most notoriously, a requirement that schools teach creationism.

But the Amendment No. 2 vote is a chance for voters to prove themselves smarter than your average politician. Which, when you think of it, isn’t that high a bar.