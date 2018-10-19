BR.unanimousverdict268_NEW_XMIT.042618
Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, center, jabs his finger onto the testimony table for emphasis during debate on his SB243 by the House Criminal Justice Committee at the State Capitol, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. At left is Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, and at right is Alexandria attorney Ed Tarpley, left, former District Attorney for Grant parish, who had earlier testified in favor of the bill. It was voted on favorably by the committee, and concerns a constitutional amendment that would require unanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes in Louisiana.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Many people have made strong arguments for eliminating Louisiana’s nearly unique law allowing criminal convictions by non-unanimous juries, but a judge in Sabine Parish has now offered the most powerful case yet: The law doesn’t pass constitutional muster.

In truth, the concerns that Judge Stephen Beasley voiced in his ruling vacating an 11-1 conviction weren’t new.

Beasley ruled that the law, which was written with racist intent, perpetuates racial disparities in outcomes to this day. In the case before him, an African-American defendant was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in which the only black member was a holdout. Prosecutors had previously struck three other African-American potential jurors, which the judge also found improper.

Beasley’s framing of the problem as a violation of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection for all under the law, certainly bolsters the case for approving a state constitutional amendment to require unanimous juries when voters go to the polls next month.

Of course, compliance with the U.S. Constitution isn’t an argument that always works on Louisiana legislators, who have been known to keep unconstitutional measures on the books — including, most notoriously, a requirement that schools teach creationism.

But the Amendment No. 2 vote is a chance for voters to prove themselves smarter than your average politician. Which, when you think of it, isn’t that high a bar.

