Kyle Ardoin, who stepped into the secretary of state’s job when former boss Tom Schedler was forced to resign amid a sexual harassment scandal, is a Republican.
What, you didn’t know? You will once you see his campaign ad, the first of the season for any of the nine candidates running in the Nov. 6 special election.
The commercial doesn’t mention Ardoin’s party affiliation, but it’s positively dripping with anti-Democratic code. He talks of taking on the Obama Justice Department, shows images of ACORN and former Attorney General Eric Holder (the latter while Ardoin’s talking about “radicals” fighting voter ID laws, even though Louisiana’s law was not a target), and even likens a wealthy liberal donor to Vladimir Putin.
“If anyone interferes with Louisiana elections, from (George) Soros to Putin, I’ll fight them all and win,” he says. Last I checked, American intelligence agencies have not said that Soros tried to infiltrate American voting systems, which is what they’ve said about Russia.
As secretary of state, Ardoin is simultaneously overseeing the November election and running as a candidate, so hopefully he’s more focused on actual threats than the ad suggests.
Regardless, don’t expect him to have the field’s right flank to himself. Five of his fellow candidates are also Republicans, and two of them, state Rep. Rick Edmonds and former state Sen. A.G. Crowe, have also made naked appeals to voters’ partisanship. Expect more of the same, from Ardoin as well as his rivals, as the election approaches.