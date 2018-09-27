What I remember about October 11, 1991 was that the world stopped. Mine did, anyway.

I was in graduate school, and our whole class — maybe 100 of us — had a Friday afternoon class with one of the deans. At lunchtime, we all crammed into the student lounge to watch history unfold, as the Senate Judiciary Committee delved into Anita Hill’s allegations of sexual harassment by Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

If one person had made a move to leave once class time rolled around, I suspect we all would have reluctantly followed. Nobody did. Eventually the dean wandered down the hall, stuck his head in the door and announced that class was canceled.

The hearings went on through the weekend. Danny Heitman, The Advocate’s editorial page editor, remembers the quiet on the streets that Sunday, when he ducked away to run a quick errand. It was like a bomb had gone off, he told me this week

Many of us who are old enough to have watched it live had distinct take-aways. One of the most powerful for me was the utter inability of all those men on the committee — and yes, they were all men, and all white —to comprehend what it’s like to be on the weak end of a power equation. I’d spent four years in the work force before returning to school. I’d sure seen it, and experienced it, by then.

After grad school I got a job in Philadelphia, and one of my first thoughts was that I’d get to vote against Arlen Specter, the moderate Republican who subjected Hill to some of the least respectful questioning. That’s how angry I still was a full year later. Alas, I got there too late to register.

Today, when Christine Blasey Ford tells the same committee that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her when they were both in high school — which he adamantly denies — the world may not stop, if only because we now have so many ways to follow the news on the go.

But just like in 1991, people across the country will be listening. They will evaluate Ford’s credibility, including her explanation for why she didn’t come forward at the time, which has spawned a tidal wave of stories by women who’ve made the same choice. They’ll also evaluate Kavanaugh’s denial and his demeanor. Even more, I suspect, they’ll be keeping an eye on how the senators on the committee and beyond behave.

Like last time, there could be hell to pay for getting it wrong.