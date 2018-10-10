“Seriously, Hillary?” U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise asked the other day on Twitter, as he linked to a clip of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saying of Republicans: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for."

Okay, fine, the Jefferson Parish congressman doesn’t like uncivil partisan politics. So I’m assuming that he also disapproves of these words and actions by the leader of his own party, all of which have come in just the past few days.

Just Tuesday night, President Donald Trump once again egged on a friendly crowd that chanted “lock her up,” not just about Clinton but also about U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, this time.

This despite the fact that neither has been charged, let alone convicted, with any crime. And that some high-profile members of Trump's own inner circle, including his first national security advisor, his onetime campaign chairman and his personal lawyer, have all pleaded guilty to various crimes. And that Trump himself seems to have developed a newfound passion for due process — at least as far as his embattled but ultimately successful U.S. Supreme Court appointee, Brett Kavanaugh, is concerned.

Trump also mocked Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teens, and claimed her recollections were merely part of a Democratic "hoax."

In general, the president called Democrats the “party of crime” and falsely claimed that they are clamoring for open borders.

"They are not just extreme, they are frankly dangerous, and they are crazy," Trump said of the opposing party at another of his frequent rallies.

And that’s just scratching the surface.

Given all this, I scanned down Scalise’s Twitter feed to see if he had anything to say about Trump’s behavior, any thoughts on how the president should also dial back the partisan attacks.

Nope. Not a peep.

To which there’s just one appropriate response: Seriously, Steve?