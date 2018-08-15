Former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite recently announced he’s moving to Philadelphia, but he vowed to keep a hand in local affairs.

And that he’s doing.

Polite, who is active on Twitter, used the platform this week to make the following observation: “Physically assaulting a prosecutor in a Louisiana courtroom should result in a criminal conviction & suspension of your law license. It should NOT result in your nomination as the next U.S. Attorney. #JustSayin ⁦‪@EDLAnews⁩”

The tweet linked to an article about the case of Felix Anthony “Andy” DeJean of Baton Rouge, who was accused of chest-bumping a Concordia Parish assistant district attorney during a meeting in the judge’s chambers and later convicted of misdemeanor battery. He's also likely to lose his law license for a year, based on a recommendation from the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board.

Now, it’s worth noting here that DeJean is on nobody’s list to be a U.S. Attorney.

It’s also worth noting that someone who is, Peter Strasser, got into his own dust-up with one of Polite’s attorneys in federal court in New Orleans — otherwise known as the Eastern District of Louisiana, or “EDLA.”

Strasser, now a partner at the Chaffe McCall firm, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for Polite’s old job, although he has not yet gone through the confirmation process. Back during a gang-related trial in February, 2017, Strasser, who was acting as a defense attorney, either pushed or poked prosecutor Myles Ranier in the chest, depending on whose account you believe.

The encounter happened during a break. and deputy U.S. Marshals quickly intervened. Strasser told The Advocate late last year that he and Ranier quickly apologized to one another and are “great friends.” Polite, though, voiced some reservations in the same article, which was published after word of Strasser's possible appointment was out.

“Given that this is a personnel matter, I will decline to comment specifically as to these troubling allegations,” Polite said. “With that said, the top priority of any good leader should be to protect, not harm, those under his supervision.”

Unlike in DeJean’s case, there were no criminal charges filed against Strasser, and federal investigators would surely have delved into the incident during the normal vetting process before Strasser’s nomination became official.

Polite apparently thinks senators who’ll determine whether Strasser gets the job should take a look, too. Perhaps his artfully worded tweet will help ensure that they do.