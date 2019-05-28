In this photo taken May 21, 2019, Robert Collins, left, and Bobby Joe Branston watch rising waters in the Fishing River from a condemned bridge in the small community of Mosby, Mo. Federal and local governments have poured more than $5 billion into buying tens of thousands of private properties over the past few decades to try to diminish the long-term costs of repeated floods. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ORG XMIT: MOCR212