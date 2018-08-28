A new study is out, estimating that 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico can be attributed to Hurricane Maria, which struck last September. Other estimates have ranged from 1,427 to 4,600, depending on methodology. Whether we’ll ever know the exact number is doubtful, but it’s certainly safe to say that the initial count of just 64 was absurd.
It’s also safe to say that, nearly a year later, the island remains in the early stages of recovery. Electricity wasn’t fully restored until just this month. Some displaced residents are still in short-term housing. Life is not at all back to normal.
Sound familiar?
Wednesday marks the 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's landfall in Louisiana, and while many lives are unalterably changed, Aug. 29 doesn’t pack the gut punch it once did.
But as we think about Puerto Rico and other areas hit in this new age of climate change-fueled extreme weather, it’s worth remembering how long the agony of Katrina lasted. It’s worth thinking about how painful it was when most of the cameras and politicians moved on, as if we should have, too, when there was still so much left to fix. And also how meaningful it was that volunteers kept coming to help Louisianans through the long, slow slog.
I remember when then-presidential candidate John McCain brought his attendant press corps to a still nearly deserted Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans in 2008. That was three years after the levees crumbled.
Puerto Rico’s recovery will surely take at least that long, and people there and those who’ve relocated, temporarily or permanently, will need the country’s attention and help for years to come.
If anyone should understand that, it’s us.