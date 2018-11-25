Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

We had 127 entries in this week’s caption contest. We already knew our readers were very clever, but these punch lines were downright electric!

The winner and finalists are:

WINNER:

Nick Champion, Baton Rouge (punch line lettered into cartoon)

FINALISTS:

Charles Vaughan, Grand Prairie, TX: “Now, let’s see how HE likes a shock collar!”

John Bayer-Russell, New Orleans: “He gets so high strung this time of year.”

Brenda Irvin, Baton Rouge: “It’s beginning to look a lot LIGHT Christmas!”

Charlie Twickler, New Orleans: “Pets DO brighten up people’s lives!!!”

Woody Crochet, Metairie: “That should put some Ho-Ho-Ho in his BAH-Humbug.”

Jay Fox, Madisonville: “It’s times like this I miss Al Copeland the most.”

Ms. Gay Wyatt, Metairie: “He’ll be shocked to find out we decided to help him this year!”

Ed Bassler, Covington: “Let’s put the Christmas star on his head and call it a day!”

Well done, folks!!! ~ Walt

Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.

