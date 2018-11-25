We had 127 entries in this week’s caption contest. We already knew our readers were very clever, but these punch lines were downright electric!
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Nick Champion, Baton Rouge (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Charles Vaughan, Grand Prairie, TX: “Now, let’s see how HE likes a shock collar!”
John Bayer-Russell, New Orleans: “He gets so high strung this time of year.”
Brenda Irvin, Baton Rouge: “It’s beginning to look a lot LIGHT Christmas!”
Charlie Twickler, New Orleans: “Pets DO brighten up people’s lives!!!”
Woody Crochet, Metairie: “That should put some Ho-Ho-Ho in his BAH-Humbug.”
Jay Fox, Madisonville: “It’s times like this I miss Al Copeland the most.”
Ms. Gay Wyatt, Metairie: “He’ll be shocked to find out we decided to help him this year!”
Ed Bassler, Covington: “Let’s put the Christmas star on his head and call it a day!”
Well done, folks!!! ~ Walt