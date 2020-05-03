Sorry… Temporarily Closed.
We had a whopping 619 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! These were hilarious, clever, timely, nutty and just plain fuuunnnny! I literally laughed out loud at many of them. I’m certain you’ll enjoy them as much as we did.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Amazing job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Mary and Eric Malone, New Orleans: (Punch line lettered into word balloon
FINALISTS
John Magliolo, Amite: “STOP!! We gotta stay six planets away!!”
Kyle E. Harms, Baton Rouge: “Now that’s a sign of intelligent life!”
Duke Rivet, Baton Rouge: “OH, NO! THE NEXT GAS STATION IS 7.2 MILLION LIGHT YEARS AWAY!”
Jim and Carol McCarty, Slidell: “I wonder if we can still do take-out abductions?”
Vicki Whittington, Baton Rouge: “Let’s go home… I feel alienated!”
Ashley Labat, Metairie: “This will be the last time I’ll book a trip with your travel agent!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “Umm… Did you wash your hands before that last probing?”
Jay Long, Metairie: “Wait till they find out the virus causes you to grow a third eye.”
Robert Lambert, Slidell: “This is what happened to Clark when he took the family to Wally World!”
Charles Smith, Saint Rose: “I guess that explains all the, ‘Beam me up, Scotty’ calls we’ve been getting.”
Greg Poteet, Lafayette: “Wow! I hope they open in time for LSU football games!”
Richie Corvers, River Ridge: “Well, Fred, looks like we’re off to Venus for happy hour instead.”
Dennis M. Maciasz, Zachary: “I had a feeling this timeshare was going to be a problem.”
Eileen Lambertson, Mandeville: “OH NO… I was looking forward to the reunion at Area 51…”
Donna Gauthier, Baton Rouge: “Can you believe it! Those astronauts, Armstrong and Aldrin, said we could visit any time!”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “No, I will not go back home to get your mask.”
Justin Molaison, Metairie: “Wow. What an elaborate way to put up a border wall.”
Jeffrey Reine, Terrytown: “Maybe if the drive thru is open we can get a spicy chicken sandwich.”
Tom Wesner, Metairie: “I hope this doesn’t last much longer, I’m getting tired of the take-out on Mars.”
Chris Cangelosi, Baton Rouge: “Oh no, Zoe, and Louisiana had a great sale on gasoline.”
Tom Gordy, Kenner: “Yikes!! I guess we’ll have to drop off the cure for Covid-19 to planet Zulon instead!”
Luci Parham, Baton Rouge: “Wait! I see a light on in Georgia!”
Louis Aubert, New Orleans: “Is our Disney deposit refundable?”
Gail Gill, Metairie: “Guess we’ll have to try Planet B.”
Cheryl Welch Reine, Terrytown: “No wonder the tickets were so cheap!!”
Judy Kennedy, Lafayette: “What do you mean you didn’t call first!”
Mary Ann Riddle, Baton Rouge: “One more trip around the sun and perhaps Earth will be open.”
John Fos, Baton Rouge: “Swing around the other side. China said they are open now and they always tell the truth.”
Kate Russell, Baton Rouge: “What’s the conversion rate of light years to six feet?”
Adele Jacobsen, Baton Rouge: “This is taking social distancing to the extreme!”
Karl Mintz, (Age 6) New Orleans: “Oooh! Awww, dinner’s closed!”
Jack Kyle, Baton Rouge: “What? Over a million miles and no shrimp Po-Boy and Jambalaya?”
Joel Colman, New Orleans: “Shoot, no toilet paper down there either.”
Eileen Ryan, New Orleans: “Oh, no- then see if you can at least find a planet I can go behind!”
Al Spitale, River Ridge: “Well, Commander, looks like there is no dinner at Commander’s tonight!!!!”
Rob Davis, Lafayette: “I wonder if they have Fly-Thru Service.”
Fantastic stuff, folks! Stay safe!!
Walt