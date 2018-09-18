As only cartoonist Walt Handelsman can do it, here's a satirical look at President Trump and his staff's "White House Paranoia."
Have you ever heard the tune of "Hotel California" like this? We don't think so...
Can't see video below? Click here.
As only cartoonist Walt Handelsman can do it, here's a satirical look at President Trump and his staff's "White House Paranoia."
Have you ever heard the tune of "Hotel California" like this? We don't think so...
Can't see video below? Click here.
Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.