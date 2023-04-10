The father and stepmother of a suspected shooter in Plaquemine have been arrested, accused of trying to help him avoid law enforcement.
Mario and Alicia Harmason were booked on counts of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact of second-degree murder after a man was found dead on a Kember Drive lawn early on the morning of April 7.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as a 24-year-old Kendrick Carter, of Plaquemine. He was shot three times.
The sheriff’s office said they have not determined a motive. The U.S. Marshals Office has been notified of the suspect, though deputies are holding off on making the name public.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Hebert said the Harmasons told him they were the only ones at home and they did not hear gunshots, both things deputies later learned were not true. Mario Harmason did not tell deputies that he left home at 12:26 a.m., about 20 minutes after the shooting occurred. Deputies believe he was taking the shooter to another location.
“We have also since learned that Alicia was responsible for deleting videos [from a security camera] that would have aided us,” Hebert said.