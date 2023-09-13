Three people incarcerated in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison have filed a motion to intervene in an ongoing federal lawsuit against members of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury over the right to build a mental health facility in that parish.
Kadeem Phames, Casey Lanthier and Malcolm Shaw have been ruled incompetent to stand trial and remanded to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System (ELMHS) in Jackson, but due to an extensive backlog they have been unable to receive treatment.
Now, they hope to join a civil rights lawsuit that Harmony Behavioral Health Services filed in June in U.S. District Court against East Feliciana Parish police jury members, the sheriff and the building inspector.
The lawsuit claims Harmony stands to lose more than $100 million if the parish does not provide a building permit to renovate a nursing home and allow Harmony to follow through with a cooperative endeavor agreement it signed with the state to house mentally ill patients. The lawsuit argues this is a violation of the Fifth and 14th amendments.
The detainees who filed the intervention added the Louisiana Department of Health as a defendant. The department “regularly refuses to accept prompt physical custody of detainees who have been found to lack the mental capacity to stand trial,” reads the lawsuit.
A ruling has not been made on whether the motion to intervene will be permitted, said Loren Kleinpeter, an attorney for Harmony Health and its owner, Collis Temple Jr.
Phames, Lanthier and Shaw were plaintiffs in a suit against the Department of Health in a past lawsuit that alleged the state’s refusal to accept custody of individuals found incompetent to stand trial or not guilty by reason of insanity resulted in unconstitutional confinement in parish jails and was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. That led to the Cooper/Jackson settlement agreement, where the state agreed to provide behavioral health assessments and admit patients into the forensic unit at ELMHS or another community-based program within 15 days, among other stipulations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has fallen out of compliance with the settlement.
“Obviously, these three plaintiffs that filed the intervention would like to get in a facility,” Kleinpeter said. “You have these people who are really not competent sitting in prison. They’re not getting the daily mental health treatment they would be getting in Feliciana Forensic or in Harmony.”
The Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment.
An ongoing issue
As of July 2, 156 people were waiting in parish prison for mental health treatment, according to public records cited in the lawsuit. Many of those detainees have been waiting for treatment for more than a year.
“If you look at the history of the litigation between these patient detainees and the Louisiana Department of Health, it’s been going on for years and they basically have not done anything to expand the state's ability to handle the increased population,” Kleinpeter said. “The problem is getting bigger and the waitlist is getting bigger.”
The state signed an agreement with Collis Temple and Harmony Health to move 118 patients from Jackson to a facility in Baton Rouge starting June 1. Harmony currently operates 29 facilities for patients covering a wide range of ages and mental health issues. But neighbors protested the Baton Rouge facility, so Temple purchased a former nursing home in Clinton with plans to convert it into a mental health treatment center.
Again, there was backlash. The parish denied Temple a building permit and held several meetings where residents spoke out against what they feared would be dangerous residents.
“I don’t want to look over my shoulder in my own backyard,” said Matthew Richards at an April meeting. “No peace of mind. That’s no longer a home.”
The parish argued it had never received an application for work Harmony had begun on the property, including repairing a drop ceiling grid and tile work. Jeff Williams, building official for the parish, said he could not give Harmony a building permit until the property was zoned.
But the lawsuit argues no zoning is in effect in the unincorporated areas of East Feliciana Parish, because the parish does not maintain an official zoning map. Further, the lawsuit cites an East Feliciana Parish ordinance on grandfathered buildings, which states that a building in use before the date of the ordinance, in 2007, can continue to be used for similar purposes “in perpetuity.” Because the building was a nursing home and at one point a specialty hospital, and would now be used as a behavioral hospital, Harmony argues it is allowed to renovate and operate on the property without additional zoning.
“To call it a zoning ordinance is almost a misnomer. We see it being totally invalid,” Kleinpeter said.
Harmony is seeking an injunction ordering the parish to immediately issue a building permit. U.S. District Court Judge John deGravelles ordered the parties to participate in a settlement mediation, which does not yet have a date. A settlement could help Harmony move forward with renovations, but that is only part of the issue.
“Then there’s the question of the damages caused by the parish’s actions. We’re ripe to settle the whole thing now, but it depends primarily on what the parish wants to accomplish,” Kleinpeter said.
Members of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury named in the lawsuit could not be reached for comment.
If Harmony is allowed to renovate the nursing home, it could take ELMHS patients within a few months. The cooperative endeavor agreement with the state is still in effect.
Meanwhile, the state has said it is moving ahead with contingency plans to renovate a building at Villa Feliciana, where it could house some of the patients. That process could take years, and the state would still likely need additional housing. Secretary of Health Stephen Russo said in early September that the state will likely have to retrofit other buildings, including potentially the Villa Feliciana nursing home. In that case, the nursing home patients would still need to be moved to Clinton or elsewhere.