A person was intentionally struck by a car Sunday at Super Lucky Louie's, a Port Allen quick stop and casino, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes said.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Sheriff Cazes said they believe an argument started between two groups in East Baton Rouge, and one group followed the other into West Baton Rouge at the Super Lucky Louie's parking lot.
Everyone got out of their cars, but one person got back into a car and struck a member of the opposing party, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was hospitalized.
Cazes said the investigation is ongoing.