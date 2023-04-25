The City of Plaquemine is temporarily moving its city hall and police station operations to other buildings due to mold and water damage.
"Out of an abundance of caution to protect both employees and the public, we are relocating all departments to offices in other buildings," said Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. "We are trying to identify where departments will move now and will notify the public as soon as we have that information determined."
The move will impact the City Utility Customer Service Center, where residents come to pay utility bills, the City Clerk, Personnel Department, Finance Department, Mayor's Office and City Court. Phone numbers will all remain the same.
The Plaquemine Police Department will move to its training center.
The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen plans to hold an emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Plaquemine Community Center. Once new locations are determined, signs will be posted outside City Hall.
Work could take six months or longer, the mayor's office said.
"We recognize that this is an inconvenience for residents and others," Reeves said. "Every effort will be made to make sure all of our departments are accessible in this transition and during remediation."