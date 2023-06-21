Pointe Coupee Parish is placing new zoning restrictions on solar farms, the latest rural Louisiana parish to impose new rules on a fast-growing technology utility companies and some state leaders have embraced — but which has irked some nearby residents.
The changes also show how Pointe Coupee, like many parishes outside of Baton Rouge, is grappling with how to find a balance on zoning rules after years of placing few restrictions on development.
The parish's latest moves come after the parish issued a cease and desist letter to a current solar project, saying solar panels were being built too close to someone's home.
San Francisco-based Lightsource bp is building its largest solar farm in Louisiana in Ventress. The project, which will be mostly complete by the end of the year, aims to generate affordable, clean energy.
A study by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce found it will provide parish government agencies more than $30 million in revenue over the next 35 years, and have an indirect economic impact of $200 million.
McDonald’s Corporation and eBay Inc. will purchase power from Lightsource bp, but CEO of the Americas for Lightsource, Kevin Smith, said the entire parish will benefit.
“We will be pumping very competitively priced power into the grid, which will be absorbed by homes in the area,” Smith said. “Power goes where it’s gonna go.”
He said while the Southeast has been slow to adopt solar power compared to the rest of the U.S., the technology is growing in popularity in recent years, largely because states like Louisiana want to diversify their tax base and because solar energy is low-cost.
“And a big advantage Louisiana has is that it has more solar reserves,” he said. “The sun is your fuel.”
Increasing scrutiny
But not everyone is excited about solar. Some are against solar companies receiving tax breaks, given that they create few direct jobs. Others say solar panels take up valuable farmland.
And some people just think the rows after rows of panels are just ugly.
These tensions came to a head in Pointe Coupee several months ago, when the parish issued a cease and desist to Lightsource bp. The company had been building panels on a few acres of the project where panels were not supposed to be placed, according to parish president Major Thibaut.
“It’s part of their permitted area, but they did not designate in their original permit that there were going to be panels,” he said.
Smith said Lightsource bp is working with the parish to address boundary issues, and is moving the panels to another area of its site.
Parish Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux said in order to expand the area where it can place solar panels, Lightsource bp would have to apply for a new zoning permit — and he said that permit would not likely be approved.
“It’s an eyesore. It’s horrible,” he said. “And it gave us the idea to create an ordinance.”
At a meeting on June 13, the parish government voted unanimously to update its solar ordinance, requiring larger buffer zones that separate panels and homes and setting other restrictions for future solar permits.
“Solar farm permit applications need to identify all buildable areas which are to contain solar panels and other infrastructure,” the amendment reads.
“If we have any solar projects in the future, we’re basically stating ‘hey, make sure you show us all the infrastructure and buildable area up front,’” said Thibaut. "We’re just making clear what wasn’t clear.”
Larger zoning questions
Making clear what wasn’t clear is a theme lately for rural parishes in Louisiana that have implemented zoning rules over the past few years.
Pointe Coupee approved its first-ever zoning map and ordinance in August 2021. Aside from solar, it has since faced zoning issues over a group home for youth.
East Feliciana instated zoning in 2008, and has been struggling with a fight over a mental health center. In West Feliciana, the parish paused residential development in order to strengthen zoning regulations. And Livingston adopted its first-ever zoning map in October 2022, giving it the power to regulate controversial subdivisions and other projects.
When it comes to solar, Pointe Coupee already had some mitigations in place, such as buffer zones.
“Each buffer zone shall include a stand of trees or shrubbery, between the operational area of the solar farm and the adjacent roadway or property owner, to screen the solar farm from view,” reads the solar ordinance.
The amendment increases the buffer zone from a setback of 150 feet from any residence, to 200 feet.
As solar becomes an increasingly affordable energy option, the parish will likely see more solar companies seeking to build. Florida-based NextEra Energy has already proposed a solar project in Pointe Coupee, and would likely be the next company to apply for a permit.