In the early morning of Thanksgiving last year, 54-year-old Robert Gash stepped outside of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Port Allen for a smoke. He never went back in and, according to state health officials, died of hypothermia.
Gash, who was “moderately cognitively impaired”, wasn't being supervised by staff while smoking, as was required, a Louisiana Department of Health investigation found. He went outside to smoke about 2 a.m. and was found lying face down behind a shed with no pulse at 5:46 a.m., investigators said.
Eight other residents whose care plans required them to be supervised while smoking were seen on video surveillance doing so without staff watching them, LDH reported.
LDH conducted a follow-up survey Jan. 26 and found the facility had come into compliance with supervision regulations.
"However, further action may be taken if the facility does not maintain substantial compliance with state and federal regulations," said Kevin Litten, press secretary for LDH.
As punishment, the nursing home is subject to civil fines, to be determined by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In addition, the facility lost its ability to host Nurse Aide Training School through 2024, according to LDH. It will have to find another way to provide 12 hours of in-service training per year to its nurse aides. LDH also recommended that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services terminate its provider agreement with Legacy Nursing Home Port Allen when it expires on June 21, 2023, unless substantial changes have been made by then.
“This tragic incident is in no way indicative of the quality of care provided at the facility," Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation said in a written statement to The Advocate. "The entire staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen is deeply saddened by Mr. Gash’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”
Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said his department found no foul play but is still investigating Gash's death.
Baton Rouge-based Legacy Management Group operates six Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation homes in Louisiana and two in Texas. The Port Allen location on 15th Street has been in business nearly 20 years.
The Port Allen nursing home has a two out of five stars Medicare rating, a "below average" mark that takes into account health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Records show the nursing home has been cited more than two dozen times by the federal Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid since 2018.
In one instance, an 80-year-old resident took a pudding from a staff member’s medication cart and started eating it. The staffer grabbed the pudding out of the resident's hand and slapped him in the face "with enough force to knock the resident's hat off his head," according to an inspection report from LDH. Video surveillance showed that the resident then charged at the nurse, who kicked the resident three times and attempted to shove the pudding cup into the resident's face. The nurse was suspended. Port Allen police were called the next day. The state fined the nursing home $1,750 for violating a state rule that nursing homes are to be "free of abuse or neglect."
Federal regulations outline numerous rights for long-term care residents, including the right to be free of abuse or neglect, the right to a clean and “homelike” environment and the right to self-determination and to choose their schedules.
In another incident, a resident who required physical assistance to get from her bed to her wheelchair repeatedly yelled “get my chair!” while a nursing assistant stood in the hallway and did not respond, according to a February 2022 state inspection report. When asked why, the nursing assistant said “because it’s time for her nap,” LDH reported.
The nursing assistant said she was instructed to put the resident in bed for a nap two or three times a week despite the resident’s objections, inspectors reported. She said the resident sometimes got out of the bed, onto the floor, and then "scooted" herself out of the room after they laid her down, according to the report. The same resident suffered a femur fracture due to an injury of unknown origin that the nursing home did not report to the state as required by law, LDH reported.
Four additional residents had similar issues of abuse and neglect, according to the same report.
“The facility failed to ensure nursing staff had appropriate competencies and skill sets to provide nursing and related services to assure resident safety and maintain the highest practical and mental needs,” the report noted.
In 2022, a resident lost 29.5 pounds in two months, but the family was never contacted about the weight loss, according to a June 2022 inspection report. Federal law says a long-term care facility must notify the family if there is significant change in a resident's physical state.
A 2019 citation found holes in bathroom doors, loose toilets and sinks, missing air conditioning vent covers, missing call light buttons, a broken window, broken blinds and broken headboards. In 2022, a similar citation found a mattress with holes, missing floor tiles, unavailable linens, pillows without cases, yellow and dirty pillow cases, a resident lying on a bare mattress with no available linens, and dirty floors, among other issues.
Residents complained about mice and “big roaches at night,” and employees told inspectors in June 2022 that they saw mice and roaches multiple times a week.
The nursing home was also cited in inspection reports in 2019 and 2020 for failure to ensure proper hygiene and glove use, both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.
For each incident, the nursing home has been given warnings and actions to follow, and on follow-up visits from LDH has been found in compliance. After the 2019 survey found inadequate living conditions, the nursing home was fined about $22,000 and had its Medicare and Medicaid funding temporarily terminated, LDH records show.
“Resident health and safety is, and will always be, our top priority at the Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen,” the nursing home said in a statement.