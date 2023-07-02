A Prairieville woman was killed Saturday night after her car plunged into the Amite River, Louisiana State Police said.
For reasons still unknown, Sara Marshall, 37, of Prairieville, ran off the roadway in Livingston Parish into the river. She was pronounced dead on the scene, State Police said in a news release Sunday.
Marshall was restrained at the time of the incident, which happened on LA 22 near Petite Drive, according to officials. Police added that Marshall's car was fully submerged.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9 said they responded to the incident after witnesses saw the car enter the river while Marshall was still inside.
Rescue swimmers were unable to retrieve Marshall due to the depth of the water, the fire department reported on its Facebook page.
LSP responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and launched an investigation, which remains ongoing.
Toxicology reports are pending from LSP.